HC orders expulsion of BCL leader Antara, 4 others for torturing IU student

Court

TBS Report
01 March, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 12:51 pm

Related News

HC orders expulsion of BCL leader Antara, 4 others for torturing IU student

TBS Report
01 March, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 12:51 pm
HC orders expulsion of BCL leader Antara, 4 others for torturing IU student

The High Court (HC) has ordered the expulsion of five Islamic University (IU) students for torturing and humiliating a fellow female student. 

At the same time, it ordered the removal of the provost of the hall where the incident took place. 

HC bench of justice JBM Hasan and Raziq Al Jalil passed the order on Wednesday (1 March).

The students who are to be expelled are – IU unit BCL Vice President Sanjida Chowdhury Antara, Chhatra League activist Tabassum Islam, finance and banking department, Israt Jahan Meem, law department, Halima Khatun Urmi, fine arts department and Moabiya, finance and banking department. 

All except Antara are students of the 2020-21 academic session and as per HC orders none of them will be allowed to participate in any academic activities or have access to university premises.

The court also directed authorities concerned to ensure that the victim Fulpori Khatun gets accommodation at her desired hall within the next three days.

The orders come a day after the Kushtia DC-led committee submitted its probe findings to the same bench. 

According to the probe report, Sanjida ordered everyone to slap Fulpori. One of Sanjida's followers, Lima, snatched Fulpori's mobile phone while others forced her to beg pardon from Sanjida. 

The two reports were submitted to the High Court bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil, while Deputy Attorney general Tushar Kanti Roy represented the state. Plaintiff lawyer Gazi Md Mohsin and his fellow Azgar Hossain Tuhin were also present in the court. 

Tushar Kanti Roy informed the court that five accused have already been suspended from the hall. The bench set Wednesday to announce the verdict in the case and called the lawyer of the Islamic University, if it has any. 

On 11 February this year, Fulpori Khatun, a residential student of the Deshratna Sheikh Hasina Hall, was subjected to physical torture from 11:30pm to 3:00am. The victim made a complaint about the torture the next day. 

Lawyer Gazi Md Mohsin, also a former Islamic University student, filed the writ petition on behalf of Fulpori with the High Court on 15 February asking for instructions to take legal action against the people involved in the crime. 

Top News

High Court / Islami University / IU student

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational image. Photo: Pixabay.

Daily walk can prevent one in ten early deaths, finds Cambridge study

5h | Wellbeing
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Drinkwell: Quenching the thirst for clean water

5h | Panorama
The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

Home decor tips: Interior design ideas to reduce stress and anxiety

1d | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

Using 'বাংলাদেশে তৈরি' in apparel tags

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

49m | Corporate Talks
Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

3h | TBS Entertainment
700 and counting – Magical Messi’s milestones

700 and counting – Magical Messi’s milestones

16h | TBS SPORTS
Remember those notorious villains of Bangla cinema?

Remember those notorious villains of Bangla cinema?

18h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

5
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

6
Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod
Economy

Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod