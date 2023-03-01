HC orders expulsion of BCL leader Antara, 4 others for torturing IU student

The High Court (HC) has ordered the expulsion of five Islamic University (IU) students for torturing and humiliating a fellow female student.

At the same time, it ordered the removal of the provost of the hall where the incident took place.

HC bench of justice JBM Hasan and Raziq Al Jalil passed the order on Wednesday (1 March).

The students who are to be expelled are – IU unit BCL Vice President Sanjida Chowdhury Antara, Chhatra League activist Tabassum Islam, finance and banking department, Israt Jahan Meem, law department, Halima Khatun Urmi, fine arts department and Moabiya, finance and banking department.

All except Antara are students of the 2020-21 academic session and as per HC orders none of them will be allowed to participate in any academic activities or have access to university premises.

The court also directed authorities concerned to ensure that the victim Fulpori Khatun gets accommodation at her desired hall within the next three days.

The orders come a day after the Kushtia DC-led committee submitted its probe findings to the same bench.

According to the probe report, Sanjida ordered everyone to slap Fulpori. One of Sanjida's followers, Lima, snatched Fulpori's mobile phone while others forced her to beg pardon from Sanjida.

The two reports were submitted to the High Court bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil, while Deputy Attorney general Tushar Kanti Roy represented the state. Plaintiff lawyer Gazi Md Mohsin and his fellow Azgar Hossain Tuhin were also present in the court.

Tushar Kanti Roy informed the court that five accused have already been suspended from the hall. The bench set Wednesday to announce the verdict in the case and called the lawyer of the Islamic University, if it has any.

On 11 February this year, Fulpori Khatun, a residential student of the Deshratna Sheikh Hasina Hall, was subjected to physical torture from 11:30pm to 3:00am. The victim made a complaint about the torture the next day.

Lawyer Gazi Md Mohsin, also a former Islamic University student, filed the writ petition on behalf of Fulpori with the High Court on 15 February asking for instructions to take legal action against the people involved in the crime.