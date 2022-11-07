HC orders DoE to demolish illegal brick kiln in 4 districts

TBS Report
07 November, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2022, 02:18 pm

The High Court on Monday ordered the knockdown of all illegal brick kilns in four districts - Bogra, Tangail, Lalmonirhat, and Thakurgaon.

The HC bench of Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and Justice Md Shohrowardi directed the Department of Environment (DoE) to implement this order and submit a report within the next seven days.

Besides, it has asked to make a complete list of all illegal brick kilns in the country and submit the list within the next 2 weeks, President of Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB) Manzil Morshed confirmed.

Despite the existence of provisions like no brick kiln can be constructed without a license, the illegal building of such infrastructure continues to take place in the country.

The order came today after hearing of the writ petition filed in public interest by HRPB. The writ was filed on 6 November following a report published in a daily newspaper in this regard.

