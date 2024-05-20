HC orders destroying Pharma Solution's fake diabetes test strips

Court

TBS Report
20 May, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 06:27 pm

The Directorate General of Drug Administration has been directed to enforce the order within seven days

Representational image of a diabetes test kit. Photo: Unsplash
Representational image of a diabetes test kit. Photo: Unsplash

The High Court has ordered the destruction of fake diabetes test strips supplied by Pharma Solutions.

The Directorate General of Drug Administration has been directed to enforce the order within seven days.

The High Court bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolon passed the order on Monday (20 May) after hearing a writ petition filed by the Consumer Association of Bangladesh (CAB). 

Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua represented the petitioner, while Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy appeared for the state.

The CAB filed the writ following a report published in a national daily, which highlighted the issue of fake diabetes test strips. This report was included in the petition submitted to the High Court.

According to the report, "Many individuals use the 'Accu-Chek Active Strips' at home to measure their diabetes levels, avoiding the hassle of visiting medical facilities. However, it was discovered that a local company, Pharma Solutions, has been illegally importing these strips and packaging them under the brand of a reputed foreign company. The packaging is printed in the capital, and there is uncertainty about whether the strips inside are also produced domestically."

A glucometer is used to measure blood sugar levels at home. The device involves pricking the finger tip with a fine needle called a lancet, placing a drop of blood on a testing strip, and inserting it into the machine to check diabetes levels.

The "Accu-Chek Active Strips" supplied by Pharma Solutions claims to test diabetes without any blood, which is entirely fraudulent, according to the report included in the writ.

High Court / Diabetes / Pharma Solutions Bangladesh Ltd

