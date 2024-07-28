HC orders govt to provide 17-year-old Fayaz security under Children’s Act

TBS Report
28 July, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2024, 07:29 pm

Handcuffed and tied with a rope, 17-year-old Hasanatul Islam Fayaz is seen with police as he was produced before a lower court in Dhaka in connection with a murder case. Photo: Mehedi Hasan
Handcuffed and tied with a rope, 17-year-old Hasanatul Islam Fayaz is seen with police as he was produced before a lower court in Dhaka in connection with a murder case. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The High Court today (28 July) ordered the government to provide Hasnatul Islam Fayaz, 17, with security under the Children's Act.

The HC bench of Justice Md Khurshid Alam Sarkar and Justice SM Moniruzzaman gave the order after hearing a writ petition challenging the legality of placing Fayaz on remand in a case filed over the killing of a police official during the recent violence surrounding the quota movement.

"The court has issued an order to provide 17-year-old Fayaz with protection under the Children's Act," Additional Attorney General Sheikh Mohammad Morshed told journalists after the HC order.

The court said such incidents can ruin the image of the government in the international media.

Remand suspended for 17-year-old in police killing case

The minor was recently arrested as the 16th accused among 17 in a case related to the killing of policeman Giyas Uddin near Matuail Hospital in Jatrabari.

Earlier today, CMM court judge Tahmina Haque suspended Fayaz's remand in the case.

Fayaz was presented in a lower court in the capital yesterday (27 July) and given seven-day remand as an accused in the case filed on charges of the murder of the police member, concealment of his body, and theft of his motorcycle.

In the case file, Fayaz's age was listed as 19 years despite his birth certificate stating he was born on 19 April of 2007. 

A student of Shamsul Hoque Khan School & College, he obtained a Golden A+ in this year's SSC exam.

