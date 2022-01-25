HC orders to audit Evaly's assets by a reputed firm

Court

UNB
25 January, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2022, 08:16 pm

HC orders to audit Evaly&#039;s assets by a reputed firm

The High Court on Tuesday directed to audit the assets of the e-commerce company Evaly by a reputed audit firm in the country.

A single HC bench of Justice Muhamad Khurshid Alam Sarkar passed the order following the application submitted by the board of directors of Evaly that was formed on the direction of the court.

Earlier, a court ordered a company named KPMG to audit Evaly's assets on 18 October last year. But the company charged Evaly Tk86 lakh to conduct the audit. And so, the board directors of Evaly appealed to the court to have company audited by another firm, said Barrister Syed Mahsib Hossain.

Barrister Morshed Ahmed Khan appeared for the board of directors of Evaly in the court while Barrister Syed Mahsib Hossain for the writ petition.

Another petition was also presented in court today. One of the customers appealed seeking to be included in a party in the case for non-receipt of payment for Evaly's product and the court registered his appeal.

On 18 October last year, the High Court formed a 5-member board, led by former justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, to manage, control and assess the liabilities of shuttered e-commerce platform Evaly.

Other members of the board are former secretary Mohammad Rezaul Ahsan and additional secretary Mahbub Kabir Milon, chartered accountant Fakhruddin Ahmed and lawyer Barrister Khan Mohammad Shamim Aziz.

Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin, the chairman of the platform were arrested on 16 September, after a customer named Arif Baker filed a case at Gulshan Police Station alleging that e-commerce platform was not delivering products despite taking advanced payments.

Meanwhile customer Farhad Hossain submitted an application in the High Court seeking dissolution of the beleaguered company and direction on forming a board of directors for the company.

On 22 September, the High Court ordered a ban on the sale and transfer of movable and immovable property during a hearing on the application and issued a notice questioning why Evaly will not be disbanded.

On 30 September, during a hearing in this regard the HC directed the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms (RJSC) to submit all the documents of Evaly within 11 October.

