HC orders appointment of 84 successful BCS candidates as per recommendation of PSC

UNB
05 January, 2022, 05:10 pm
The High Court on Wednesday asked the government to appoint in different cadres 84 successful BCS candidates who have been recommended by the Public Service Commission.
 
The HC bench of Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman passed the order and asked the public administration secretary provided there are no specific cases against them.
 
Advocate Siddique Ullah Mia and Advocate Mizanur Rahman stood for the petitioners while Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta represented the state.
 
Advocate Siddique Ullah said the 84 candidates were recommended by the PSC for appointment in different cadres after they came out successful in BCS examinations.
 
Of them, 10 were recommended in 36th BCS, 38 in 37th BCS and 36 in 39th BCS.
 
But without showing any specific reason, their recruitment did not happen as of yet, he said.
 
In 2020, four separate writ petitions were filed in this connection.
 
Later, the HC issued rule asking the government to explain as to why the gazette published excluding the names the 84 should not be declared illegal.

