HC orders ACC to take actions as per law against Benazir, family; fixes 5 Nov as report submission date

TBS Report
29 July, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2024, 10:19 pm

Benazir Ahmed. Photo: Collected
Benazir Ahmed. Photo: Collected

The High Court today (29 July) asked the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to take action against former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed, his wife and three daughters.

The court also asked the anti-graft body to submit a progress report on the actions taken within 5 November of this year, ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam told journalists.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ebadoth Hossain issued the order after a hearing on the progress report on the investigation by ACC against Benazir and his family members submitted to the court yesterday.

In the progress report, the ACC said the former IGP started withdrawing money from several bank accounts from 23 April after allegations of amassing illegal wealth surfaced against him.

"Benazir, his wife Jisan Mirza and daughter Farhin Rista withdrew around Tk13 crore from several accounts from 23 April till 30 April," stated the report.

ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam said yesterday that the ACC investigation against Benazir and his family will be completed soon.

He said the report also highlighted the progress in seizing the assets of Benazir and his family members, and their bank accounts were in line with court orders. 

The report was submitted in the form of an affidavit on Sunday on the order of the High Court. In this regard, the court will fix a date for a hearing on the report.

The High Court on 23 April ordered the ACC to submit a progress report on the investigation against Benazir.

About 700 bighas of former IGP's land has been confiscated in three phases. Around 12 flats, 33 bank accounts and a huge amount of movable and immovable property have been seized. ACC believes that he may have more properties in the country and abroad in his and others's names.

