HC orders ACC probe over Tk15 crore loan ‘mortgaging’ government property

The High Court on Thursday ordered an inquiry into the scam of taking a Tk15 crore loan from the Social Islami Bank by mortgaging a government property on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in the capital's Azampur area.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) was asked to submit the inquiry report to the court within three months. At the same time, the managing director of Social Islami Bank was asked to explain how and why the bank approved the loan against a fake mortgage.

Following a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Obayed Ahmed, the bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order.

The court also asked the ACC chairman, governor of Bangladesh bank and the chief of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) to explain within four weeks why their inaction against the scammer should not be declared illegal.

The court set 24 February to submit the inquiry report and for further hearing on the issue. The managing director of Social Islami Bank was also summoned to appear before the court to explain on the same day.

On 16 April, a news article was published in different national dailies titled "Looting 15 Crore Taka by Mortgaging Highway Property."

Supreme Court lawyer Obayed Ahmed filed a writ on 21 April attaching the report.

The petitioner told the media that the news on the scam was broadcast and published in different newspapers and a private TV channel. But the authorities concerned did not take any action.

So, he filed a writ of public interest seeking direction for an investigation.

The published news said one Golem Farooq took a Tk15 crore loan from the head office of the Social Islami Bank by mortgaging government property, conniving with corrupt bank officials.

Obayed Ahmed moved for the writ while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state.