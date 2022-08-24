HC orders 2 female associates of PK Halder to pay Tk10 cr

Court

TBS Report
24 August, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2022, 06:46 pm

Related News

HC orders 2 female associates of PK Halder to pay Tk10 cr

TBS Report
24 August, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2022, 06:46 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The High Court has directed two female associates of Prashanta Kumar Halder alias PK Halder, to pay Tk10 crore which is 5% of the total loan of scam-tainted People's Leasing and Financial Services Limited (PLFSL).

The High Court bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar gave the order after RAB produced the duo before the court on Wednesday.

The operations of People's Leasing were thrown into disarray after Proshanta Kumar Halder alias PK Halder, former managing director of NRB Global Bank and Reliance Finance Ltd, fled abroad after embezzling Tk3,500 crore in loans from several financial institutions, including People's Leasing.

The court also ordered to keep the arrestees – Tania and Sharmin – under police custody.  

Besides, the court ordered the authorities concerned to keep the passports of the two sisters until the remaining nine members of their family submit their passports.

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested the two female accomplices of PK Halder during raids in different areas of Dhaka on Wednesday (24 August).

PK Halder was arrested along with five others on 14 May in Kolkata.

According to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), he has embezzled around Tk3,500 crore from ILFSL, Tk2,200 crore from FAS Finance, Tk2,500 crore from Reliance Finance and Tk3,000 crore from People's Leasing.

The amount of swindled money they so far learned about during the investigation of the case may increase, said sources at the ACC.

According to India's Financial Intelligence Unit, PK Halder had been living in India using a fake identity before the arrest.

In July 2021, the High Court set up a board to reimburse the customers of People's Leasing. The board is responsible for returning the money invested by the customers, recouping loans from borrowers, and keeping the company afloat. 

Top News

PK Halder / People's Leasing and Financial Services

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with US Javelin missiles during military exercises in Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: DW

Six months that shook the world

10h | Panorama
Julian Lee. Illustration: TBS

Iran’s return would fill a Russia-shaped hole in oil supplies

1d | Panorama
The struggle of Bangladeshi tea workers to raise their minimum wage has been dragging in for years. Photo: Collected

Shocked by tea workers' wages? Everyone else is not doing any better

1d | Panorama
While taking a photo, Sikder Ahmed focuses mainly on colour and wants people to feel a deep resonance when they see his photography. Photo: Sikder Ahmed

Sikder Ahmed: From aviator to bird’s-eye photographer

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How to know if you have the mental strength to succeed in business

How to know if you have the mental strength to succeed in business

15m | Videos
Process begins to import Russian fertiliser

Process begins to import Russian fertiliser

20m | Videos
Russia blames Ukraine for Dugina’s killing

Russia blames Ukraine for Dugina’s killing

20m | Videos
Photo: TBS

Bangladeshi freestyle footballer Mahmudul and his Guinness exploits

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

4
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

5
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

6
RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally
RMG

RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally