HC order on Khaleda’s plea to quash Niko graft case on Wednesday

Court

TBS Report
28 August, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 10:31 pm

Related News

HC order on Khaleda’s plea to quash Niko graft case on Wednesday

A High Court division bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Aminul Islam on Monday passed the order after ending the hearing in this regard.

TBS Report
28 August, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 10:31 pm
Khaleda Zia on the way to hospital on 27 February 2023. File Photo: Courtesy
Khaleda Zia on the way to hospital on 27 February 2023. File Photo: Courtesy

The High Court (HC) fixed 30 August (Wednesday) for delivering its order on a plea filed by BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia challenging the indictment order against her and pleading to quash the Niko graft case.

A High Court division bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Aminul Islam on Monday passed the order after ending the hearing in this regard.

Barrister Kaiser Kamal took part in the hearing for the BNP chief, while Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan argued for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). Additional Attorney General Mehedi Hasan Chowdhury moved for the state.

Counsel of Khaleda Zia filed the appeal in the High Court on 17 May, challenging the indictment order and pleading to quash it.

Earlier on 19 March this year, Judge of Dhaka Special Court-9 Sheikh Hafizur Rahman framed charges against Khaleda and seven others in the graft case.

The other accused are- Kamal Uddin Siddiqui, principal secretary to the then Prime Minister, Khondkar Shahidul Islam, former Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, CM Eusuf Hossain, former senior assistant secretary, Mir Moinul Hossain, former director of Bapex, MA Shafiqur Rahman, former secretary of Bapex, MAAH Selim, former Bagerhat MP, Kashem Sharif, vice president of Niko South Asia and businessman Gias Uddin Al Mamun.

The anti-graft body filed the case against five, including Khaleda Zia, with Tejgaon police station on 9 December 2007, for abusing power in signing a deal with Canadian company Niko for exploring and extracting gas.

The ACC submitted the charge sheet against 11 people, including Khaleda Zia on 5 May 2008. The ACC accused them of incurring a loss of more than Tk130 billion (13,000 crore) of state exchequer by signing that deal.

Bangladesh

Khaleda Zia / Gatco graft case / HC / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

5h | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why are probe reports kept from the public?

5h | Panorama
More than 60% of female adolescents who use public transport in the capital become victims of some form of harassment. Some companies wanted to alleviate this pain and thus women-only ridesharing apps were born. PHOTO: Noor-A-Alam.

Women-only ridesharing apps step on the brakes

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

bhutan_halves_travel_fees_to_attract_tourists

Bhutan halves travel fees to attract tourists

1h | TBS World
Nepal launches e-visa for Bangladeshi visitors

Nepal launches e-visa for Bangladeshi visitors

6h | TBS World
How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Putin and Prigozhin: How a long friendship turned ugly

Putin and Prigozhin: How a long friendship turned ugly

21h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh