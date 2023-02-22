HC makes 14 recommendations to amend Company Act-1994

The High Court (HC) has made 14 recommendations to the commerce ministry to take necessary measures so that the existing Company Act, 1994 is amended and updated.

The move aims to quickly dispose of the disputes regarding ownership of private and public limited companies.

HC bench of Justice Md Ashraful Kamal made the recommendations in a 232-page full-text judgement on Wednesday (22 February).

Earlier on 25 August 2022, he had pronounced the verdict after disposing of a case filed over the ownership of Top Ten Fabrics and Tailors Limited. The case was moved under the Company Act, 1994.

The bench, in its observation, said that the current Company Act can longer be used in many cases, adding that under current circumstances, to make Bangladesh a developed nation, it has become absolutely necessary to amend the 109-year-old law.

There is a great number of private and public companies in the country but only one HC bench for dealing with company-related cases. Disposals of numerous company cases are in limbo due to the lack of company courts.

The country will prosper and become developed with advanced and up-to-date company law, the HC further observed.

The court has also directed to send copies of the full verdict to the commerce minister, commerce ministry senior secretary, and the Bangladesh Law Commission chairman so that they can take necessary actions in this regard at the earliest.

The recommendations are as follows: