HC judges leave court room amid chaos surrounding ban on Tarique's speeches on social media

The High Court on Monday (28 August) directed the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to remove all videos of BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman's speeches from social media.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Khairul Alam gave the order on Monday.

However, after the ruling, there arose a commotion among lawyers who support BNP and lawyers who support Awami League in the court room.

The situation continued for about 30 minutes. At one point Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Khairul Alam left for the courtroom and went to their chambers.

They did not return to the courtroom till writing the report around 1:30pm.

Law enforcement officials have been stationed outside the courtroom.

On 22 August, the High Court ordered to include in the agenda of today's hearing the issue of banning the broadcasting of Tarique Rahman's speeches on media and social media.

Before this, the notice of the rule was sent to Tarique Rahman's Gulshan address which was mentioned in the writ. It was also published on the notice board of the Supreme Court and in a national daily.

However, BNP's lawyers told the court that the address to which the notice was sent in Gulshan is not the last address of Tarique Rahman. He is now in London so the notice must be sent to that address. However, the court said, as per the law, the petitioners have sent notices.

In 2015, Supreme Court lawyer Nasreen Siddiqui Lina filed a petition seeking a ban on the speech of BNP Acting Chairman (then Senior Vice Chairman) Tarique Rahman due to his various comments on the history of Bangladesh and Bangabandhu.

After holding a hearing on the writ, the high court bench of Justice Quazi Reza-ul Hoque and Justice Abu Taher Saifur Rahman issued an interim order along with the rule.

The High Court's rule asked why instructions will not be given to prohibit the publication of Tarique Rahman's speeches. Information secretary, some secretary, law secretary, inspector general of police, director general of BTV, chairman of BTRC, chief news editor of Ekushe TV, editor of Kaler Kantha and Tarique Rahman were asked to respond to the ruling.