HC judges leave court room amid chaos surrounding ban on Tarique's speeches on social media

Court

TBS Report
28 August, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 02:09 pm

Related News

HC judges leave court room amid chaos surrounding ban on Tarique's speeches on social media

In 2015, Supreme Court lawyer Nasreen Siddiqui Lina filed a petition seeking a ban on the speech of BNP Acting Chairman (then Senior Vice Chairman) Tarique Rahman due to his various comments on the history of Bangladesh and Bangabandhu.

TBS Report
28 August, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 02:09 pm
HC judges leave court room amid chaos surrounding ban on Tarique&#039;s speeches on social media

The High Court on Monday (28 August) directed the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to remove all videos of BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman's speeches from social media.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Khairul Alam gave the order on Monday.

However, after the ruling, there arose a commotion among lawyers who support BNP and lawyers who support Awami League in the court room.

The situation continued for about 30 minutes. At one point Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Khairul Alam left for the courtroom and went to their chambers.

They did not return to the courtroom till writing the report around 1:30pm.

Law enforcement officials have been stationed outside the courtroom.

On 22 August, the High Court ordered to include in the agenda of today's hearing the issue of banning the broadcasting of Tarique Rahman's speeches on media and social media.

Before this, the notice of the rule was sent to Tarique Rahman's Gulshan address which was mentioned in the writ. It was also published on the notice board of the Supreme Court and in a national daily.

However, BNP's lawyers told the court that the address to which the notice was sent in Gulshan is not the last address of Tarique Rahman. He is now in London so the notice must be sent to that address. However, the court said, as per the law, the petitioners have sent notices.

In 2015, Supreme Court lawyer Nasreen Siddiqui Lina filed a petition seeking a ban on the speech of BNP Acting Chairman (then Senior Vice Chairman) Tarique Rahman due to his various comments on the history of Bangladesh and Bangabandhu.

After holding a hearing on the writ, the high court bench of Justice Quazi Reza-ul Hoque and Justice Abu Taher Saifur Rahman issued an interim order along with the rule.

The High Court's rule asked why instructions will not be given to prohibit the publication of Tarique Rahman's speeches. Information secretary, some secretary, law secretary, inspector general of police, director general of BTV, chairman of BTRC, chief news editor of Ekushe TV, editor of Kaler Kantha and Tarique Rahman were asked to respond to the ruling.

Bangladesh / Top News

Tarique Rahman / speech / Social Media

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Seafood Fried Rice

Satiably Pan-Asian

5h | Food
Photo: Collected

How Mexican are Hard Shell Tacos?

5h | Food
From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

20h | Panorama
Into the world of resins

Into the world of resins

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

1h | TBS World
Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

7h | TBS Economy
Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

23h | TBS Economy
বিশ্বকাপ ফাইনালে শেষে হেরমোসোকে চুমু দিয়ে বহিষ্কার হলেন রুবিয়ালেস

বিশ্বকাপ ফাইনালে শেষে হেরমোসোকে চুমু দিয়ে বহিষ্কার হলেন রুবিয়ালেস

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh