HC judge leaves courtroom following disagreement over ACC’s representation in court 

Court

TBS Report
18 November, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 04:17 pm

A senior High Court (HC) judge on Thursday left the courtroom following a disagreement with a junior judge of the same bench over mandatory representation of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) during hearings.

All proceedings of the concerned bench – comprised of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice SM Mujibur Rahman – had to be adjourned due to the untoward situation.

The incident took place today as there were no ACC lawyers present at the hearing of a case filed against Kaniz Fatema, former BNP chief whip Zainul Abdin Farroque.

According to court sources, senior HC Judge Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder had asked the commission whether it can keep at least one of their officials present at the courtroom at all times.

At one point in the hearing, ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam informed the court that as the commission is short in manpower it cannot implement the judge's directive.

Responding to which Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder told the anti-corruption watchdog to bring those to the court who have failed to properly investigate ACC cases and make them attend the hearings.

Hearing this, Justice SM Mujibur Rahman said, "Doesn't the ACC has anything else to do that an officer will be present at the at all times!"

It is a problem if the junior judge of the bench talks too much, Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder replied.

Irked by the assertion, Justice SM Mujibur Rahman said, "Then what is the point of having two judges in a bench?"

Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder soon left the courtroom expressing disappointment over the junior judge's response.

