HC issues ruling on quota system in recruiting pry school asstt teachers

The High Court has issued a ruling asking the authorities concerned as to why finalising the recent recruitment of 37,574 assistant teachers in the government primary schools based on 60% female, 20% dependents and only 20% male quota will not be illegal.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Biswajit Debnath passed the order on Thursday after the preliminary hearing on a writ filed by 152 candidates who were left out.

At the same time, the court also wanted to know why the provision of appointing assistant teachers in government primary schools on a quota basis should not be cancelled.

Education secretary, director general of the Directorate of Primary Education, home secretary and public administration secretary have been made respondents to the ruling within four weeks.

The final results of appointing 37,574 assistant teachers in government primary schools were published on 14 December.

Advocate Shamim Sardar moved on behalf of the writ in the court while Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy represented the state.

Advocate Shamim Sardar said that the recruitment of 37,574 assistant teachers in government primary schools follows the circular issued in 2019 by allocating quota for 60% female, 20% dependent and remaining 20% male.

"According to the Article 29 (3) of the Constitution it is unconstitutional. There are hundreds of educated unemployed youths who are roaming in the country. There should not be any provision for only 20% male quota," he said.

That's why the writ was filed challenging the matter. In the writ, appeal was also made for suspension of this recruitment process.