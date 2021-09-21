HC issues rule to stop lucrative advertisement

Court

TBS Report
21 September, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 05:37 pm

HC issues rule to stop lucrative advertisement

The High Court on Tuesday issued a rule, asking for an explanation as to why the inaction of the authorities concerned to stop the circulation of lucrative and false advertisements should not be declared illegal. 

The court also wanted to know why legal actions should not be taken against those who give such advertisements in order to attract customers.

The rule has sought an explanation within the next four weeks from the respondents -- information secretary, commerce secretary, cultural affairs secretary, director general of Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP), and chairman of Bangladesh Competition Commission.

Justices Md Khasruzzaman and Md Mahmud Hossain Talukder issued the rule today after the initial hearing of a writ.

Earlier on 15 September, Supreme Court lawyer Kamrul Islam filed the writ challenging the inaction of the authorities in controlling lucrative advertisements.

The lawyer said we have recently been witnessing that customers are being harassed with lucrative advertisements. On the other hand, a group of dishonest businessmen are laundering money embezzling crores of taka from others.

   

