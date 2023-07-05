HC issues rule on payment of Tk5cr compensation to child who lost leg in Ctg bus accident

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why they should not be directed to pay Tk5 crore compensation to five-year-old Agraraj Sikder, who lost his leg after a bus ran over him in Chattogram's Banshkhali.

The HC bench of Justice SM Quddus Zaman and Justice AKM Rabiul Hassan issued the rule after preliminary hearing on a writ petition seeking compensation for Agraraj.

Home secretary, Chattogram divisional commissioner, S Alam Transport Authority and others have been asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.

Advocate Tushar Roy, who appeared for the writ petitioner in the court, confirmed reporters about the issuance of the rule.

On 16 February, when Agraraj Sikder was standing at the gate of his school in Napora Bazar area of Banshkhali, the bus of S Alam Paribahan going to Chattogram ran over the boy's leg while overtaking an auto-rickshaw.

The bus also dragged the child some distance. The child was later rescued by locals and taken to a hospital.

His left leg had to be amputated and his right leg was plastered at the hospital.

At a press conference at Chattogram Press Club on 12 April, Agraraj's mother Purnima Dey said her son had to lose one of his legs after being hit by the bus.

Her husband is a carpenter and they have already spent Tk7 lakh for the child's treatment and now they are unable to pay the rest cost, she said.

Later, a writ petition was filed with the High Court seeking compensation.