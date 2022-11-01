HC issues rule over Salam Murshedy’s illegal occupation of PWD house in Gulshan

The High Court (HC) has issued a ruling asking why the inaction of concerned offices in recovering a house in Gulshan – currently under the reported illegal occupation of Khulna-4 Awami League MP Abdus Salam Murshedy – will not be called illegal.

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the ruling following a hearing on a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Syed Sayedul Haque Suman on Tuesday.

The bench also instructed Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk), Public Works Department (PWD) and the ruling party lawmaker to submit all property related documents to the court within 10 days.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has also been made a respondent to the rule.

The writ application said, "Salam Murshedy's house in Gulshan is listed as abandoned property but he is living there. The Ministry of Public Works asked the Chairman of the Rajuk about the matter in 2015 and 2016, but no response was given.

"The ministry again wrote to Rajuk on 4 July, asking about the issuance of the land and the document, which has not been answered yet."

Earlier on 11 August, Barrister Suman filed a written complaint against Salam Murshedy.

