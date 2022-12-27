HC issues rule on migration system in admission process

Court

The High Court on Tuesday issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why the decision of cancelling the migration system in the admission process of 22 universities should not be declared illegal.

The HC bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice AKM Rabiul Hassan issued the rule following a writ petition.

The HC also issued another rule asking the government to explain as to why directives should not be given to the 22 cluster based universities to enroll students according to the merit list.

Secretary to the Education Ministry and Vice-Chancellors of the 22 universities have been made respondent to the rule which is returnable in ten days.

The court also stayed the decision of cancelling admission through migration for the writ petitioner.

As a result, the petitioners can get admission to their respective universities through migration.

Senior Advocate Badruddoza Badal and Barrister Kazi Jawad stood for the petitioner while deputy attorney general Bipul Bagmar and assistant attorney general Selim Azad represented the state.

Earlier, on Monday, three students—Rubel Mia, Sakib Mia and Alvi—filed a writ petition challenging the decision of cancelling migration in university admission after attaching reports published in daily newspapers.

According to the report, the students are struggling a lot to the decision of the authorities concerned that cancelled the migration system in university admission process.

Though the admission process started in November but university migration system cancelled from the 7th merit list, it said. As per the decision, the students, who got more than 55 number failed to avail the migration opportunity.

