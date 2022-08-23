HC issues rule on ex-Gazipur Mayor Jahangir Alam's suspension

The High Court on Tuesday issued a rule asking the government to explain why the decision to suspend Jahangir Alam from the post of Mayor of Gazipur City Corporation should not be declared illegal.

The LGRD secretary, LGRD deputy secretary and the deputy commissioner of Gazipur (DC) were made respondents to the rule within two weeks.

The High Court bench comprising Justice Zafar Ahmed and Justice Md Akhtaruzzaman issued the rule after hearing on the writ filed by Jahangir Alam challenging the decision of his suspension.

On 25 November last year, Gazipur City Corporation Mayor Jahangir Alam was suspended.

On 19 November, he was expelled from the post of general secretary of Gazipur Metropolitan Awami League and was dismissed from the primary membership of Awami League.

Later Jahangir Alam was suspended from the mayor post by the LGRD ministry.

The suspension notice accused Jahangir Alam of false tendering, unreasonable recruitment of manpower in various positions, misappropriation of money through fake bill vouchers on the occasion of Bishwa Ijtema and showing the same in various projects and not depositing the money collected from Hat Bazar lease every year in the duly designated sector.

On 14 August this year, Jahangir Alam filed a writ seeking direction to stay the decision of his suspension.

Barrister Rokon Uddin Mahmud was the lawyer for the writ of Jahangir Alam while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin represented the state.

After the court order, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin told the media that the action taken against Jahangir Alam will continue despite the HC rule.