HC issues rule on disclosing names of the proposers of the CEC, ECs

The High Court on Tuesday asked the authorities concerned to explain why it would not be illegal not to disclose the name of the person or party who proposed the names of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other election commissioners in June.

Chairman of the Information Commission and cabinet secretary were asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.

Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Ahmed Sohel issued the rule after hearing on a writ petition filed by Badiul Alam Majumdar, secretary of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) and three other persons.

Advocate Sharif Bhuiyan moved for the writ while Deputy Attorney General Somorendro Nath Biswas represented the state.

The writ sought detailed information about the name of a person proposed by a political party to the search committee for the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other election commissioners.

On 14 February, a list of 322 people, whose names came to the search committee from various sources for the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other commissioners, was released. The list was later published on the website of the cabinet division.

However, the names of the proposers were not disclosed. Later the present Election Commission (EC) was formed from the list.