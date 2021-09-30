HC inquires about action taken in Rabindra Uni students’ hair-cutting incident

Court

TBS Report
30 September, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2021, 09:42 pm

Related News

HC inquires about action taken in Rabindra Uni students’ hair-cutting incident

TBS Report
30 September, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2021, 09:42 pm
HC inquires about action taken in Rabindra Uni students’ hair-cutting incident

The High Court on Thursday issued a ruling, asking authorities concerned what actions have been taken against Farhana Yasmin Baten, head of the history, culture and Bangladesh studies department at Rabindra University in Sirajganj, who is accused in the incident of cutting the hair of 14 students.

The High Court asked the home secretary, education secretary, and vice chancellor of the university to respond to the ruling within four weeks explaining why the incident would not be considered illegal.

Besides, the committee formed by the university authorities to investigate the incident has been ordered to submit a report regarding the incident within a month.

The bench of Justice Mohammad Mojibur Rahman Mia and Justice Mohammad Kamrul Hossain Mollah also asked why each student would not be compensated Tk20 lakh and why a guideline would not be issued to prevent such incidents across the country.

The High Court orders came in response to a writ petition filed by Barrister Humayun Kabir Pallab on Wednesday.

Rabindra University Registrar Sohrab Ali told reporters that as the incident was being investigated, Farhana Yasmin Baten had resigned from the posts of chairman of the department of cultural heritage and Bangladesh studies, assistant proctor and member of the proctorial body.

However, students of the university have been protesting since Tuesday morning, demanding her dismissal as a teacher.

Bangladesh / Top News

High Court / Rabindra University

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

1d | Videos
Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

1d | Videos
A School where Flowers Bloom

A School where Flowers Bloom

1d | Videos
Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec

4
Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs
RMG

Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs

5
Top 10 Fundraisers In 2021
Startups

Local startups shine attracting more foreign investment

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB eases foreign exchange endorsement for travel