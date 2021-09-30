HC inquires about action taken in Rabindra Uni students’ hair-cutting incident

The High Court on Thursday issued a ruling, asking authorities concerned what actions have been taken against Farhana Yasmin Baten, head of the history, culture and Bangladesh studies department at Rabindra University in Sirajganj, who is accused in the incident of cutting the hair of 14 students.

The High Court asked the home secretary, education secretary, and vice chancellor of the university to respond to the ruling within four weeks explaining why the incident would not be considered illegal.

Besides, the committee formed by the university authorities to investigate the incident has been ordered to submit a report regarding the incident within a month.

The bench of Justice Mohammad Mojibur Rahman Mia and Justice Mohammad Kamrul Hossain Mollah also asked why each student would not be compensated Tk20 lakh and why a guideline would not be issued to prevent such incidents across the country.

The High Court orders came in response to a writ petition filed by Barrister Humayun Kabir Pallab on Wednesday.

Rabindra University Registrar Sohrab Ali told reporters that as the incident was being investigated, Farhana Yasmin Baten had resigned from the posts of chairman of the department of cultural heritage and Bangladesh studies, assistant proctor and member of the proctorial body.

However, students of the university have been protesting since Tuesday morning, demanding her dismissal as a teacher.