HC issues rule asking why Pori Moni’s bail plea won’t be settled earlier 

RAB officials is taking Pori Moni to Banani Police Station after holding a media briefing on her arrest. Photo: TBS

The High Court today issued a rule asking the lower court concerned to show cause by 1 September on why it should not dispose of actor Pori Moni's bail application before 13 September.

Besides, it has fixed 1 September for the hearing on the case.

An HC bench of Justice Mostafa Zaman Islam and Justice K M Zahid Sarwar Kajal passed the ruling after hearing Pori Moni's petition seeking bail in the case.

Earlier on 22 August, Judge KM Emrul Kayesh of the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court of Dhaka fixed 13 September for the hearing on the petition after the actor's lawyer Mojibur Rahman filed a fresh bail plea.

The order came today during a bail hearing although the court previously set 13 September for a hearing on the petition.

The actress was recently the subject of public discussion after she accused a businessman of attempting to rape and murder her at a private club in Dhaka.

RAB on 4 August raided Pori Moni's Banani house and seized a "significant amount" of imported alcohol and some narcotics from the premises.

On 5 August, the court granted police four days to interrogate the actor over the case. Another two-day remand was granted on 10 August. On 13 August, after the term for the remand ended, Pori Moni was denied bail and sent to jail.

Following that, Pori Moni's lawyer Mojibur had again applied for bail on 16 August but the court rejected the petition on 18 August.

The investigation subsequently sought a fresh 5-day remand for the actress but a bail hearing did not take place that day. Later on Thursday (19 August), Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Atiqul Islam granted investigators one more day to question the actress in custody.