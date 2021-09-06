HC issues rule asking why non-listed news portal, IP TVs should not be banned

TBS Report
06 September, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2021, 03:35 pm

Earlier, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud said legal action will be taken from 1 October against Internet Protocol (IP) television 'channels' who are operating without adhering to regulations

The High Court (HC) today issued a rule asking why unregistered news portals, IP televisions, news-related Facebook pages should not be shut down.

Earlier, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud said legal action will be taken from 1 October against Internet Protocol (IP) television 'channels' who are operating without adhering to regulations.

"Some IP TV channels are spreading rumours and presenting fake news," the minister said, adding that some channels have opened offices and appointed district correspondents without even getting government approval.

Already the ministry is on its way to completing the review and scrutiny of more than 500 registration applications submitted by prospective IP television channels, the minister said.  

According to Bangladesh Cable Television Network Act 2006, foreign channels that showcase advertisements are not allowed to broadcast in Bangladesh.

Reportedly, Tk2 lakh will be fined per artiste and Tk20,000 if advertisements showcasing foreign artists are shown on any television channel.

In order to broadcast foreign channels, without harming the domestic television industry, the content must be 'clean feed' and advertisement free.

In television technology, 'clean feed' refers to the original video signal where video graphics and texts are added. At times, channel authorities embed ad clips to the feed as they wish.

Despite the prevailing legal provision in this regard, foreign channels in Bangladesh are broadcasting advertisements and other promotional programs without permission.

