HC issues contempt rule against CEC, four others

Court

TBS Report
02 January, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 10:17 pm

It asked them to explain why contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated for non-compliance with its earlier order

The High Court (HC) has issued a contempt of court rule against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda and four others for publishing a gazette notification on a UP election in Chattogram's Rangunia upazila, ignoring its order. 

In the rule, the court asked the respondents to explain why contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated against them for not complying with its earlier order that asked not to publish the result before disposing of the plea filed by a candidate.  

The bench of Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed in this regard.

The CEC, secretary of the election commission, Chattogram deputy commissioner, Rangunia Upazila Nirbahi Officer and presiding officer of the centre have been asked to comply with the rule in four weeks.

Barrister ABM Altaf Hossain appeared in the court on behalf of the petitioner.

Altaf Hossain told The Business Standard Mr Kabir, a member candidate, took part in the election held in November last year and was defeated by his opponent by only eight votes. After the announcement of the result, he brought allegations of vote-rigging and filed a written complaint to the regional election officer.

As the commission did not settle the issue, he then filed a writ petition with the High Court.

Upon hearing the writ petition, the HC stayed the procedure of the gazette notification declaring the result of the winner in Pomra union parishad election till disposal of the complaint by the respondents.

But the election commission office published the result in violation of the HC order.

Whereupon, the petitioner filed a contempt of court petition against five persons including the CEC on the charge of violating the High Court's earlier order.

Following a hearing on the petition, the HC issued the contempt of court rule against five persons.

