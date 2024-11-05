HC issues contempt of court rule against Jugantor's editor, publisher, author 

File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

The High Court (HC) has issued a rule of contempt of court against the daily Jugantor's editor, publisher, and the author of an article titled "A Retrospective View of Judicial Separation" that was published in the newspaper.

The HC bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Debashish Ray Chowdhury, issued the rule today, following a hearing on a petition filed by Mohammad Mazharul Islam, secretary general of the Bangladesh Judicial Service Association.

The rule asked why the author Dr Mohammad Abdus Salam, editor Saiful Alam, and publisher Salma Islam should not be charged with contempt of court.

They have been directed to submit affidavits explaining their position by next Sunday.

The article, written by Dr Abdus Salam was published in Daily Jugantor on 1 November. It criticised and allegedly made contemptuous remarks about the judgement in the Masdar Hossain case, which dealt with judicial separation.

The petition filed yesterday accused the three individuals of contempt for publishing disparaging comments about the case.

Lawyers Tanim Hossain and Ridwanul Karim represented the petitioner's side, while Deputy Attorney General Tanim Khan and Assistant Attorney General Mujahidul Islam appeared for the state.