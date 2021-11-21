HC issues contempt of court rule against DoE DG, 3 others

The High Court (HC) today issued a contempt of court rule against three people including director general (DG) of Department of Environment (DoE) as they failed to submit a report on actions taken against people grabbing and polluting river Bongshi.

A High Court division bench comprising Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order, asking the four to explain as to why the court shall not draw a contempt of court proceeding against them for failing to execute a court order.

The other three accused are Dhaka deputy commissioner, Savar assistant land commissioner and officer in-charge of Savar Police Station.

The High Court on 2 December, 2019, issued a rule along with an order, asking Bangladesh Water Development Board, Rajuk, DoE DG, Dhaka Deputy Commissioner, Savar upazila nirbahi officer, Savar AC (Land), Superintendent of Dhaka district police and officer in-charge of Savar Police Station to submit the report.

The court had come up with the order after holding hearing on a writ filed by lawyer Md Bakir Hossain.

