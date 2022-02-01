HC to hear five DCs on severe air pollution

Court

TBS Report
01 February, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 10:18 pm

HC to hear five DCs on severe air pollution

The HC has directed the five DCs to take part in the virtual hearing to be held on 15 February

TBS Report
01 February, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 10:18 pm
HC to hear five DCs on severe air pollution

The High Court will hold a hearing on five Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Dhaka, Manikganj, Munshiganj, Narsingdi and Narayanganj regarding their failure to control air pollution in the capital and the surrounding areas.

The High Court bench comprising of Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir on Tuesday directed the five DCs to take part in the virtual hearing to be held on 15 February.

The HC Bench issued the rule after a hearing on the supplementary application of public interest litigation seeking air pollution control in Dhaka and surrounding areas filed by human rights and environment group Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB).  

The human rights group sought a four-point ruling attaching media reports on the air quality in Dhaka which is the worst in the world in recent times and the operation of illegal brick kilns.

At the hearing, Senior Advocate Manzil Morshed took part on behalf of the applicant.

Manzil Morshed told the court that an expert committee formed as per the instruction of the court in 2019 made nine-point recommendations to control air pollution. These included – covering the soil, sand and garbage in the transports and the construction sites in Dhaka, spraying water on the roads by the city corporation, compliance of the conditions of the tender during road digging, seizure of vehicles emitting black fume and closure of the illegal brick kilns.  

Referring to the media reports, Manzil Morshed alleged that the brick kilns are operating under the very nose of the administration but no action is taken against them. The owners of these brick kilns are running their illegal activities in Savar and Dhamrai by paying huge amounts of money during the season.      

He also mentioned that despite the rulings issued eight times by the court, the defendants failed to comply, which has increased the public health risk. 

The HC Bench said as the situation is not improving after the instructions were given so many times, the court cannot sit idle. The writ petition will be on the hearing list on 15 February on a priority basis considering its importance.   

The court also instructed the DCs to submit a list of the illegal brick kilns.

