HC grants three more months for converting to digital set-top boxes

The High Court on Tuesday stayed for three months the notice issued by the information ministry asking the authorities concerned to set up digital set-top boxes in Dhaka and Chattogram cities.

The HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order after hearing a writ petition.

The HC also issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why the notice issued by the government on 28 April asking the authorities concerned to convert the cable network to a digital system should not be declared illegal and declared as contradictory to the constitution.

Secretary to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Director General of BTV and Deputy Secretary of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry have been asked to respond to their rule within four weeks.

Abul Kawsar Kalpan, a resident of Goran in the capital filed a writ petition challenging the legality of the notice issued without forming any policy.

Advocate Khandaker Mohammad Mushfiqul Huda stood for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar represented the state.

On 1 February, the government has taken up a plan to set up set-top boxes following a discussion with the representatives of the Association of Television Channel Owners (ATCO).

On 28 April, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry issued a notice imposing three decisions including to convert the cable network activities to digital form within 31 May, to advertise about set-top box to raise awareness among people through government and private TV channels and the cable operators should send necessary inputs to the ministry for the formation of the guideline.

On 4 November, last year, the Information and Broadcast Ministry issued a notice informing that the TV cable network will be brought under digital system by 30 November in Dhaka and Chattogram cities.

Later, Shahed Kausar, a resident of Khilgaon filed a writ petition challenging the notice. The Court later stayed the effectiveness of the notice.

