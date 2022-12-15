HC grants bail to nearly 1,000 BNP men

TBS Report
15 December, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 09:38 pm

The High Court has granted bail to nearly 1,000 BNP leaders and activists in a case filed over clashes with the police in front of the BNP's central office in Nayapaltan and sabotage in various districts.

The High Court benches of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Aminul Islam and Justice Md Salim and Justice Md Riaz Uddin Khan High Court bench granted six weeks of anticipatory bail.

Among those who got bail are Swachhasevak Dal President SM Jilani, Juba Dal General Secretary Manowar Sarkar Munna, Krishak Dal President Hasan Zafir Tuhin, Chhatra Dal President Kazi Rawnakul Islam Shraban, General Secretary Saif Mahmud Jewel, BNP Dhaka Metropolitan South General Secretary Rafiqul Alam Majnu, BNP Central Leader Sharafat. Ali Sapu, Jubo Dal leader Golam Mawla Shaheen, Dhaka Metropolitan North Jubo Dal president Shafiqul Islam Milton, Jubo Dal organizing secretary Ishaq Sarkar, Jubo Dal leader Enamul Haque, Krishak Dal general secretary Sahidul Islam Babul, Mahila Dal acting general secretary Helen Zerin Khan are present.

The BNP lawyers said that two separate benches of the High Court today granted early bail to some 1,000 BNP leaders and activists in separate cases in Paltan, Motijheel, Ramna and Shahjahanpur police stations and in the sabotage cases in different districts of the country on 10 December in connection with the clash between the party's men in front of the BNP's central office.

The BNP men got bail in cases filed in Dhaka, Barishal, Narsingdi, Gazipur, Mymensingh and Pirojpur.

After six weeks, they have been asked to surrender before judicial courts of their respective districts.

On 9 December, four separate cases were registered with Paltan, Motijheel, Ramna and Shahjahanpur police stations in connection with the clash between BNP leaders and activists in front of the BNP central office in Nayapaltan. Some 530 people were arrested.

High Court / BNP / bail

