HC grants bail to former DIG Mizan

UNB
13 April, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2022, 08:10 pm

HC grants bail to former DIG Mizan

He, however, will not be able to walk out of jail as he is yet to secure bail in another case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for amassing illegal wealth

UNB
13 April, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2022, 08:10 pm
File photo.
File photo.

The High Court (HC) has granted two-month bail to suspended Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mizanur Rahman in a bribery case.

A single bench of Justice Mostafizur Rahman passed the order after hearing a bail petition on Wednesday.

He, however, will not be able to walk out of jail as he is yet to secure bail in another case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for amassing illegal wealth, said Mizanur's lawyer Mahbub Shafique.

Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan stood for ACC.

Earlier on 4 April, Mizanur appealed to the High Court against the verdict of a judicial court.

The HC accepted his petition on 6 April for a hearing.  

ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan said they will appeal to the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court against the bail order of Mizanur.

On 23 February, Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 Sheikh Nazmul Alam sentenced Mizanur Rahman and suspended ACC director Khandaker Enamul Basir to three and eight years in jail, respectively in the case.

The corruption case dates back to 24 June, 2019, when ACC director Manjur Morshed lodged a complaint against the disgraced DIG, his wife Sohelia Anar Ratna, nephew sub-inspector Mahmudul Hasan and younger brother Mahbubur Rahman.

According to the case statement, Mizan accumulated wealth worth Tk 3.28 crore beyond his known sources of income. On the other hand, he had declared wealth worth Tk3.7 crore in his tax statement.

Then director of ACC, Basir, was made the investigating officer in the case.

During the probe, Mizan had accused Basir of demanding Tk40 lakh as bribe for setting the case, prompting the Commission to appoint director Monjur Morshed as the investigating officer in the case.

At the same time, a three-member probe body was formed, led by ACC director Sheikh Mohammad Fanafillah, to look into the allegations of bribery.

On 16 July, 2019, Fanafillah lodged a complaint against both Mizan and Basir. And on 16 April, 2020, a Dhaka court indicted the two and directed the official beginning of the trial in the case.

