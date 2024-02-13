HC gives custody of two daughters to Japanese mother, another daughter to stay with Bangladeshi father

The High Court (HC) has given custody of the eldest and the youngest daughters to the Japanese mother, Eriko Nakano, who has been staying in Dhaka and fighting a legal battle for custody of the children since 2021.

The couple's second daughter, however, will stay with the Bangladeshi father Imran Sharif, said Justice Mamnoon Rahman today (13 February).

The verdict also states that Eriko can live in Bangladesh or any other country with the eldest and the youngest daughters, and the father will be able to meet his children.

Similarly, the second daughter will stay with Imran, and Eriko Nakano will be able to meet her.

Earlier on 29 January 2023, Durdana Rahman, judge of Dhaka's Second Additional Assistant Judge and family court dismissed the case filed by the father, Imran Sharif, seeking custody of the children.

Imran Sharif appealed the day after the verdict and lost the appeal in the District Judge's Court as well.

Finally, he filed a revision in the High Court.

The Eriko-Imran couple met in Japan while Eriko was working at the national cancer centre under a fellowship and Imran was running his own company.

They got married in 2008 and eventually had three daughters – Jasmine, Laila and Sonia.

Following marital disputes, Eriko filed for divorce at the beginning of 2020.

Subsequently, Imran returned to Bangladesh with the two elder school-going daughters, while the youngest daughter stayed in Japan with Eriko.

In 2021, Eriko came to Dhaka to get back custody of her daughters and has been staying in the country since then.