Settle 17 Brahma cows issue within 15 days: HC to Customs

The High Court (HC) has directed the Dhaka Customs House authorities to settle the petition seeking a return of 17 Brahma breed cows seized at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on 5 July within 15 days.

Besides, the HC has asked to take action if there was any money laundering in the import of these cows.

HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order on Tuesday after hearing a writ petition filed by Imran Hossain, the owner of Sadeq Agro, claiming ownership of the cows.

The approximate market value of each cow is said to be between Tk12 lakh to Tk15 lakh. The cows were kept at a government dairy farm in Savar as the owner could not be found.

Custom authorities said Brahma cows were confiscated as they were not allowed to be imported and the cattle importer was not available. After a cow has been reported dead Imran from the capitals' Mohammadpur filed the writ petition.

Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kajal and Barrister Mehedi Hasan represented the writ petitioners. Deputy Attorney General Samarendranath Biswas and Bipul Bagmar represented the state. Advocate Omar Farooq appeared on behalf of the customs.

During the hearing on the writ petition on Tuesday, Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kajal said that before the arrival of the cows, an application was made to the department concerned for permission to import the cows.

Referring to the Department of Livestock, the court said the import of such cows was prohibited.

In response, the lawyer said, these cows have been brought for research. An application has also been made to the department concerned for the release of these cows.

The state layer said goods worth a maximum of Tk3 lakh can be imported for research, but the price of these cows is over Tk1 crore. Money laundering has been done by importing these cows. Moreover, you have to open the LC first if you want to import something. In this case, no LC was opened.

So, the court directed the state and customs authorities to take action in case of money laundering.