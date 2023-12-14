HC fixes 17 Dec to hear Fakhrul's bail petition in CJ's residence attack case

Court

TBS Report
14 December, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2023, 06:06 pm

File photo of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir getting detained by the DB branch of the DMP on 29 October from his Gulshan residence. Photo: BNP Media Cell
File photo of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir getting detained by the DB branch of the DMP on 29 October from his Gulshan residence. Photo: BNP Media Cell

The High Court (HC) has fixed 17 December for a hearing on BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul's bail petition in a case filed over the attack on the chief justice's residence on 28 October.

The HC bench of Justice Md Salim and Justice Shahed Nuruddin fixed the date after hearing a petition by Fakhrul's lawyers to speed up bail hearings on Thursday (14 December) morning. 

"Since Fakhrul himself was not present at the scene of the attack on the chief justice's residence, we hope that he can be granted bail on 17 December. After that, we can work on the rest of the cases," Mirza Fakhrul's lawyer Zainul Abedin told reporters after the hearing. 

Fakhrul, who has been sued in 100 cases, is still in jail for being denied in 11 cases against him, according to his lawyers.

Earlier on Wednesday (13 December), a Dhaka court refused to hear the bail petitions of Fakhrul in 10 cases filed over political violence, stating that it lacked jurisdiction to pass any order since the investigation officers did not formally arrest him in these cases.

Court refuses to hear Fakhrul’s bail petitions

The court recommended that the defendant approach the High Court for further consideration.

Earlier on 7 December, the High Court refused to grant bail to Fakhrul in a vandalism case but issued a rule asking the state to explain why he should not be granted bail.

Prior to that on 22 November, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court rejected the bail petition of the BNP leader in the same case.

HC denies bail to Fakhrul, but asks why he should not get bail

Mirza Fakhrul's lawyers told The Business Standard that out of 10 cases, the Paltan police station filed seven and Ramna police station filed three.

"In all 10 cases, bail petitions will be filed in the High Court soon," they said.

