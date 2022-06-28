HC dissatisfied with central bank’s decision to reschedule loan of a launderer

Court

TBS Report
28 June, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 03:58 pm

Related News

HC dissatisfied with central bank’s decision to reschedule loan of a launderer

The High Court gave the order on its own initiative after seeing a news report in this regard in an English media outlet

TBS Report
28 June, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 03:58 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Angered by the Bangladesh Bank's decision to provide a loan rescheduling facility to a loan defaulting money launderer the High Court ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the government to look into the matter and take proper action.

A bench of High Court Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Izarul Haque Akand passed the order on Tuesday (28 June).

The bench also asked to look into whether there was any violation of the law by giving money launderers a chance to reschedule their loans.

The High Court gave the order on its own initiative after seeing a news report in this regard in an English media outlet. 

According to the news report, the central bank allowed a person accused of money laundering to reschedule a defaulted loan of Tk199 crore taken from Bangladesh Commerce Bank Limited (BCBL) through forged documents.

However, according to the rules of Bangladesh Bank, no bank can reschedule any defaulted loan secured through fraud.

In the order, the court said that such a decision of Bangladesh Bank would encourage money launderers to commit more corruption.

Top News / Banking

High Court / Bangladesh Bank / loan rescheduling

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Abortion is a part of healthcare. Photo: Bloomberg

Abortion is healthcare and women’s rights are human rights

4h | Panorama
Prashanta Kumar Banerjee. Sketch: TBS

'Public Asset Management Company can be an additional tool to curb bad loans'

6h | Interviews
Aid boats navigate through the different waters of Jamalganj Upazila, giving aid to flood victims. Photo: Masum Billah

Bandits, hunger and snakes: Flood victims pass sleepless nights

8h | Panorama
Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Social groups of Dhaka University stand beside the flood affected

Social groups of Dhaka University stand beside the flood affected

2h | Videos
Ways to earn extra income in student life

Ways to earn extra income in student life

7h | Videos
The dormant south is ablaze with new possibilities

The dormant south is ablaze with new possibilities

21h | Videos
Russian missiles strike Kyiv

Russian missiles strike Kyiv

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 