HC dissatisfied with central bank’s decision to reschedule loan of a launderer

Angered by the Bangladesh Bank's decision to provide a loan rescheduling facility to a loan defaulting money launderer the High Court ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the government to look into the matter and take proper action.

A bench of High Court Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Izarul Haque Akand passed the order on Tuesday (28 June).

The bench also asked to look into whether there was any violation of the law by giving money launderers a chance to reschedule their loans.

The High Court gave the order on its own initiative after seeing a news report in this regard in an English media outlet.

According to the news report, the central bank allowed a person accused of money laundering to reschedule a defaulted loan of Tk199 crore taken from Bangladesh Commerce Bank Limited (BCBL) through forged documents.

However, according to the rules of Bangladesh Bank, no bank can reschedule any defaulted loan secured through fraud.

In the order, the court said that such a decision of Bangladesh Bank would encourage money launderers to commit more corruption.