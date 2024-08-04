HC dismisses writ seeking an end to firing at protesters

The High Court (HC) today (4 August) dismissed a writ petition that sought an end to shooting down protesters, while delivering a verdict saying that law enforcement agencies can use force if necessary while on duty.

The writ was dismissed after numerous observations by the HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolon.

Last Tuesday (30 July), the same HC bench said it was ashamed of the violence and deaths during the quota reform protests, adding, "None of us are doing our constitutional duty."

The bench said, "What the police will do is clearly stated in the Code of Criminal Procedure [CRPC]. But none of us are doing our constitutional duty. We are ashamed of the violence and deaths of people during the anti-quota movement."

Previously, the HC expressed its indignation over the release of a video showing six coordinators of the quota reform movement dining at the DB office in Dhaka, terming the incident a "mockery" of the nation.