HC dismisses writ against eviction of illegal structures along Karnaphuli

Court

TBS Report
24 January, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 05:23 pm

HC dismisses writ against eviction of illegal structures along Karnaphuli

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday rejected a writ petition against the eviction of illegal structures built along the Karnaphuli River bank.

A bench of Justice Farah Mahabub and Justice Ahmed Sohail dismissed the writ filed by Sonali Mechanical Fisheries Cooperative Society against the HC's decision to evict illegal structures along the Karnaphuli River.

The court dismissed the writ petition filed by Sonali Mechanical Fisheries Cooperative Society and ordered the eviction of 2,181 illegal structures as directed by the HC, Advocate Monjil Morshed, president of Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh, told The Business Standard.

"Now there is no obstacle in the eviction of all illegal structures raised along the Karnaphuli River, including the illegally built fish landing centre on an area of 1,73,263 square feet between the Karnaphuli River and the adjacent Chaktai and Rajakhali canals," he added.

Earlier on 20 January, Chattogram district administration pulled down 10 shops illegally built up on the banks of Karnaphuli River.

The eviction drive dismantled the shops at Fishery Ghat area of Karnaphuli River bank.

