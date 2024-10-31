HC dismisses sabotage, sedition cases against Khaleda, Tarique

The High Court (HC) today (31 October) dismissed two cases against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and her son Tarique Rahman filed over sabotage and sedition charges during the Awami League rule.

The bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Syed Enayet Hossain disposed of a rule and cancelled a sabotage case filed against Khaleda with Darus Salam police during the time of the previous government.

Five senior lawyers, including Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon, represented Khaleda during the hearing.

Talking to reporters, Mahbub said there was a stay order on this case since 2016 and the court had given bail to Khaleda in this case. "The case got dismissed through today's verdict."

Yesterday (30 October), the HC dismissed 11 other sabotage and sedition cases against Khaleda, a two-time prime minister.

Meanwhile, the same bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Syed Enayet Hossain today also dismissed a sedition case filed in 2015 against BNP's Acting Chairperson Tarique and three others.

The other three accused are Ekushey Television Chairman Abdus Salam and journalists Mahathir Farooki and Kanak Sarwar. Barrister Shahdeen Malik represented Salam during the hearing.

Barrister Mahbub said the beginning of this case was illegal and that is why the HC has dismissed it.

On 5 January, 2015, Ekushey Television aired the live broadcast of a speech by Tarique.

The next day, Tejgaon police asked for permission from the home ministry to lodge a case against Tarique and Salam. On 8 January, then Tejgaon police sub-inspector Borhan Uddin lodged the sedition case against Tarique and the other three.

After a long legal battle, the HC issued a stay order on the case proceedings in 2017. A hearing on the rule took place on Thursday and the case was dismissed after the conclusion of the hearing.