HC dismisses sabotage, sedition cases against Khaleda, Tarique

Court

TBS Report
31 October, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 03:01 pm

Related News

HC dismisses sabotage, sedition cases against Khaleda, Tarique

On Wednesday, the High Court also dismissed 11 other sabotage and sedition cases against Khaleda

TBS Report
31 October, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 03:01 pm
BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and her son Tarique Rahman. Photo: TBS
BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and her son Tarique Rahman. Photo: TBS

The High Court (HC) today (31 October) dismissed two cases against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and her son Tarique Rahman filed over sabotage and sedition charges during the Awami League rule.

The bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Syed Enayet Hossain disposed of a rule and cancelled a sabotage case filed against Khaleda with Darus Salam police during the time of the previous government.

Five senior lawyers, including Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon, represented Khaleda during the hearing.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Talking to reporters, Mahbub said there was a stay order on this case since 2016 and the court had given bail to Khaleda in this case. "The case got dismissed through today's verdict."

Yesterday (30 October), the HC dismissed 11 other sabotage and sedition cases against Khaleda, a two-time prime minister.

Meanwhile, the same bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Syed Enayet Hossain today also dismissed a sedition case filed in 2015 against BNP's Acting Chairperson Tarique and three others.

The other three accused are Ekushey Television Chairman Abdus Salam and journalists Mahathir Farooki and Kanak Sarwar. Barrister Shahdeen Malik represented Salam during the hearing.

Barrister Mahbub said the beginning of this case was illegal and that is why the HC has dismissed it.

On 5 January, 2015, Ekushey Television aired the live broadcast of a speech by Tarique.

The next day, Tejgaon police asked for permission from the home ministry to lodge a case against Tarique and Salam. On 8 January, then Tejgaon police sub-inspector Borhan Uddin lodged the sedition case against Tarique and the other three.

After a long legal battle, the HC issued a stay order on the case proceedings in 2017. A hearing on the rule took place on Thursday and the case was dismissed after the conclusion of the hearing.

Top News

High Court (HC) / Khaleda Zia / Tarique Rahman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

17h | Wheels
Jahangirnagar University students brought out a procession demanding a ban on student politics on the campus on 20 September. Photo: TBS

What happened to banning political party-based politics on campus?

20h | Panorama
The Spiti Valley in Manali is famous for its view and vast mountains. Photos: Courtesy

Covering the ‘Himachal Circuit’ on a budget

21h | Explorer
During Eid, Puja and other holiday seasons, the coolies earn more as more people travel by trains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kamlapur’s coolies chug along as times speed up around them

19h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why is a ceasefire not being implemented despite repeated plans?

Why is a ceasefire not being implemented despite repeated plans?

28m | Videos
Army, police vehicles torched in Kochukhet amid RMG workers' protest

Army, police vehicles torched in Kochukhet amid RMG workers' protest

2h | Videos
The Lebanese Prime Minister said that the ceasefire is coming soon

The Lebanese Prime Minister said that the ceasefire is coming soon

2h | Videos
Mob justice is not acceptable, every crime must be investigated: Volker Turk

Mob justice is not acceptable, every crime must be investigated: Volker Turk

2h | Videos