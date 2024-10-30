HC dismisses 11 cases filed against Khaleda Zia during AL regime

The High Court today (30 October) dismissed 11 sedition and sabotage cases against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, which were filed during the ousted Awami League regime.

The High Court bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Syed Enayet Hossein issued the verdict after disposing of the rules issued for the annulment of the cases.

Senior lawyers Joynul Abedin, Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon, Barrister Nasir Uddin Asim, Barrister Kaiser Kamal, Barrister Ragib Rauf Chowdhury, Advocate Gazi Kamrul Islam Sajal, Advocate Md Zakir Hossain, Barrister HM Sanjid Siddique, Advocate Tareq Bhuiya, and Advocate M Sabbir Ahmed represented Khaleda Zia in the court.

According to Khaleda's lawyers, a total of 10 cases were filed against her during the anti-government movement in 2015, including three with Jatrabari and seven with Darus Salam police station.

Khaleda's name was either present in the First Information Report (FIR) or was included in the charge sheets of these cases. The case proceedings remained suspended for a long time following a HC order, Khaleda's lawyers said.

The HC on Wednesday dismissed these cases after announcing the rule on these cases valid following a petition by Khaleda Zia.

Meanwhile, the same HC bench has dismissed another sedition case against Khaleda over a comment on the number of martyrs during the liberation war.