HC dismissed writ brought against Khulna WASA MD

The High Court has dismissed the writ brought against Khulna WASA Managing Director Md Abdullah, challenging the validity of his repeated appointment since 2009.

A High Court Division bench comprising Justice Nazrul Islam Talukdar and Justice Khizir Hayat directly dismissed the writ this morning.

Advocate Syed Mahsib Hossain, lawyer of the respondent said, "As the ACC found no corruption allegations made against him to be true, the court dismissed the writ."

Advocate MD Emadul Haque Bashir filed the writ on 21 March.

"In 2009, Md Abdullah was made Khulna WASA MD. After his tenure of three years ended, he was appointed again and again. There have been allegations of various irregularities against him in the media. So a writ was filed, asking for directions to investigate these complaints," he said.

Local government secretary, public administration secretary, deputy secretary of local government (water supply), PSC chairman, Khulna WASA authority, Khulna WASA chairman, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and Khulna WASA MD were made respondents in the writ petition.