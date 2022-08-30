HC directs to submit detailed report on management system of Malkahana

The High court on Tuesday (30 August) asked the inspector general of police (IGP) to submit a detailed report within six months on the management system of Malkahana - a place designed for keeping various goods including buses, trucks, motorcycles seized by the police or courts.

After a primary hearing on a writ regarding it Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo passed the order.

At the same time court issued a rule, asking why the inaction of the concerned authority of the management to manage properly the Malkhana would not be declared illegal.

The home secretary, police chief, and DMP commissioner were asked to explain the rule within four weeks.

A group of Supreme Court lawyers on Sunday (28 August) filed a writ petition with the High Court seeking directions for the proper management of the Malkhana.

The writ also sought order to declare illegal the inaction of the management concerned to manage the Malkhana. At the same time, instructions have been sought for the proper management of these goods lying in Malkahana.

Advocate Shishir Monir filed the writ in the concern section of the HC on behalf of Advocate Mohammad Nawab Ali, Mujahedul Islam, Mostafizur Rahman, GM Mujahidur Rahman and Imrul Kayes.

"We see the goods seized in all the courts and police stations of the country, including Dhaka, lying around for years. We have never seen such mismanagement of seized goods anywhere else in the world," Shishir Monir said.

"We sent a legal notice to the authorities concerned. But they did not respond. That is why we filed a writ in the High Court," he added.