HC directs govt to take effective action to control dengue outbreak

TBS Report
12 November, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 04:51 pm

File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

The High Court today (12 November) ordered the government to take immediate and effective steps to curb the ongoing dengue outbreak across the country.

The bench of Justice Fahmida Quader and Justice Mubina Asaf issued the order after a preliminary hearing on a writ petition filed by Barrister Mahin M Rahman.

The local government secretary, health secretary, both Dhaka city corporations, and other relevant authorities were instructed to implement the directive and submit a progress report to the court within 30 days.

The court also ordered the formation of a high-powered committee, including experts, to develop a long-term dengue control plan.

Additionally, the court questioned the government's inaction on the dengue crisis in a ruling, asking why its failure to control the outbreak should not be declared illegal.

The aforementioned authorities were given four weeks to respond to the ruling.

High Court / Dengue / Bangladesh

