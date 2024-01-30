HC directs against handcuffing those not charged with 'serious crimes'

File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

The High Court has issued a directive restricting the handcuffing of individuals, allowing such measures only for top-level terrorists and militants in the country.

The order has called on the home secretary and IG prisons to enforce the ruling.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah passed the order today (30 January) after the initial hearing of a petition filed by Patuakhali's Mirzaganj upazila Chhatra Dal President Nazmul Mridha.

During the proceedings, the court noted that a comprehensive guideline would be provided on the matter to prevent unwarranted harassment.

"We aim to shield people from such mistreatment. Our intention is not merely to make headlines but to ensure justice," the judge said.

Additionally, the court issued a rule questioning the legality of handcuffing accused individuals in large numbers

A hearing on the rule is scheduled to take place on 11 March.

Earlier on 13 January, a news was published in the media where it was said that a local Chhatra Dal leader was made to attend his father's funeral in fetters by prison authorities in Patuakhali.

According to the report, Nazmul Mridha, the joint convener of Chhatra Dal's Mirzaganj upazila unit, was taken out of Patuakhali District Jail to attend the namaz-e-janaza (funeral prayers) of his father Motaleb Hossain Mridha, 62, at West Subidkhali village. Although the jail authorities opened Nazmul's handcuffs, the shackles on his legs remained. Nazmul pleaded with the police to remove his shackles, but they refused. He could not even put soil on his father's grave because of time restraints on his release.

Nazmul was arrested in a case filed under the Explosives Substances Act and subsequently sent to Patuakhali jail on 20 December 2023.

Earlier in January last year, ten Supreme Court lawyers served a legal notice on the government asking it to put a stop to illegally putting handcuffs and fetters on arrestees or detainees, and to formulate a guideline in this regard within 15 working days.

In 2018, the HC directed the police to remain cautious so that they do not misuse the handcuffs for detainees.

The directive came following uproar after Jahangirnagar University student Nazmul Hossain, an accused in a vandalism case, was seen handcuffed to a hospital bed while undergoing treatment.

The issue came back to the fore again in November last year after photos of a Jubo Dal leader getting hospital treatment in police shackles went viral on social media and drew criticism from various sources.

Regarding the matter, an HC bench observed that the use of shackles was typically reserved for convicted criminals involved in heinous offences, such as those associated with militancy.