HC directive to implement mandatory jute packaging law

The High Court has directed relevant government authorities to ensure the packaging of 19 essential items in jute bags for export, import, and sales, to fully enforce the Mandatory Jute Packaging Act 2010.

The relevant ministries will have to submit a report in this regard on the process of implementing the law within two months, the court said.

The HC also issued a rule as to why the inaction of the relevant authorities to enforce the packaging law should not be declared illegal.

Secretaries of law, agriculture, jute and textiles, and the food ministry have been asked to submit separate reports and respond to the rule.

The HC bench of Justice Zafar Ahmed and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque issued the order on Thursday after the hearing of a petition filed by the Bangladesh Jute Mill Owners Association in connection with the implementation of the mandatory jute packaging law.

Barrister Sumaiya Aziz took part in the hearing on behalf of the petitioners.

Talking to the media, she said there is a law on the use of jute sacks for packaging, but some unscrupulous businesses use polythene bags in packaging, violating the law. Polythene bags are not environmentally friendly which is why the jute mill owners association filed the writ, she added.