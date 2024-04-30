HC denies bail to ex-SP Babul Akter in wife's 2016 murder case

File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

The High Court has denied bail to Babul Akhter, former Police Superintendent, in the murder case of his wife Mahmuda Khana Mitu.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Habibul Gani and Justice Ahmed Sohel issued the order on Monday (April 29).

Senior lawyer Monsurul Haq Chowdhury represented the petitioner in court. Deputy Attorney General Asaduzzaman Monir and Assistant Attorney General Muhammad Shah Nawaz represented the state.

Muhammad Shah Nawaz said there are a total of 97 witnesses in this case, and the testimony of 47 witnesses has been completed.

"At this stage, there is no opportunity to grant bail to the accused. The High Court did not want to grant him bail on this reasoning, " he said.

On June 5, 2016, Mitu was stabbed and shot dead when she was walking her son to his school bus stop at the port city's GEC intersection.

On June 6, 2016, Babul filed a case with the Panchlaish Police Station.

On September 13, the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) pressed the charges against Babul Akter and six others in a case filed over the killing of his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu.

Abu Zafar Md Omar Faruk, inspector of PBI and also the investigation officer of the case, submitted the chargesheet to the prosecution unit of the Chattogram court.

The case was transferred to the Police Bureau Investigation (PBI) in 2019 after Mitu's father, himself a retired police officer, filed a complaint against the CMP's mishandling of the case.

On May 12, 2021, the PBI submitted its final report and arrested Babul Akter in another case filed by Mitu's father and since then he has been in prison.

Babul Akhter also filed a no-confidence petition against the PBI report on October 14, 2021.

On November 3 last year, a Chattogram Court rejected the final report of PBI in the murder case and ordered it to conduct further investigation.