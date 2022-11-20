'Why can’t you control mosquito menace': Wonders HC 

Court

TBS Report
20 November, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2022, 07:41 pm

The court instructed the authorities to take effective measures to curb mosquitos at Dhaka airport 

&#039;Why can’t you control mosquito menace&#039;: Wonders HC 

The High Court has asked the Dhaka north authorities why they are failing to curb the mosquito menace in the capital even after having a budget for anti-mosquito drives.       

"The reality is, people are being hospitalised and dying from dengue every day. You have lost to mosquitos," the court told Dhaka north lawyers on Sunday. 

At a hearing on the progress of mosquito control measures at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, the High Court bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik Al Jalil directed the Civil Aviation Authority and Dhaka north to take effective measures to control mosquitos at the airport.

The authorities have also been asked to submit a compliance report in this regard on 15 February 2023.

Following media reports on mosquito menace in Dhaka, Advocate Tanveer Ahmed filed a writ with the HC on 3 March 2019, seeking for necessary instructions.

Subsequently, the Civil Aviation Authority and Dhaka north submitted reports to the court on anti-mosquito drives at the airport.

On Sunday, Advocate Tanveer Ahmed moved for the writ, while Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy appeared for the state and Barrister Rimi Nahrin represented Dhaka north.

Referring to the Civil Aviation Authority report submitted to the court, Advocate Tanveer Ahmed told the Business Standard that the airport has aedes and culex mosquito infestation. 

