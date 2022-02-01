HC for compensating, rehabilitating Churihatta fire victims 

Court

TBS Report
01 February, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 05:25 pm

Related News

HC for compensating, rehabilitating Churihatta fire victims 

TBS Report
01 February, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 05:25 pm
HC for compensating, rehabilitating Churihatta fire victims 

The High Court has asked authorities concerned to explain as to why an order should not be issued to compensate and rehabilitate the victims of the Churihatta fire incident.

The bench of Justices Farah Mahbub and SM Maniruzzaman passed the order Tuesday (2 February) after the primary hearing of a case that was filed to prevent fire incidents from chemical godowns in Dhaka Metropolitan areas.

Eleven government organisations have been asked to respond over the order within four weeks. 

The court also asked as to why the failure to take action as per the government report prepared after various fire incidents should not be declared illegal. 

It also asked why an order should not be given to take action against the owners of all illegal chemical godowns, shops, factories and buildings.

The court also wanted to know why it should not be directed to implement the recommendations of the master plan on adequate water supply, installation of hydrant points and widening of roads in old Dhaka.

It further demanded to know why a rule under Bangladesh Environmental Protection Act (BECA) should not be asked to formulate to regulate the use, storage and unregulated transportation of hazardous substances.

The High Court has directed six government agencies to submit an updated report by 18 April on the list of chemical godowns, factories and shops in Old Dhaka and the establishment of a temporary chemical village at Shampur and Tongi and a permanent one at Sirajdikhan in Munshiganj.

On 20 February 2019, a massive fire broke out at a chemical godown in Churihatta area in Chawkbazar of Old Dhaka killing 71 people and injuring numerous. 

Following the accident, private banks provided Tk30 crore to the Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund for the purpose of providing compensation to the families affected by the accident. But, to date no member of the affected family has received this compensation.

Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA), Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BAST), Nijera Kori, Association for Land Reform and Development (ALRD), Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) and two family members of the fire victims filed the case on human interest.

Bangladesh / Top News

Churihatta fire victims / High Court (HC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The industry’s innovations are ready and available to help solve one of the tech industry’s diversity problems. Photo: Reuters

How to fix Big tech’s diversity problem

3h | Panorama
The two-storied mosque has no windows. Photo: Courtesy

The well-lit, well-ventilated windowless mosque of Lakshmipur

6h | Habitat
The students of Swapna come from humble backgrounds and are working hard to change their lives. Photo : Courtesy

Swapna: Helping underprivileged students chase their higher education dreams

5h | Panorama
Bangladeshis investing abroad

Bangladeshis investing abroad: Long-term benefits outweigh the costs of any potential shocks

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Commercial production of Tulips begins in Bangladesh

Commercial production of Tulips begins in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

1d | Videos
QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

1d | Videos
Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city

4
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March

5
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

6
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'