HC for compensating, rehabilitating Churihatta fire victims 

The High Court has asked authorities concerned to explain as to why an order should not be issued to compensate and rehabilitate the victims of the Churihatta fire incident.

The bench of Justices Farah Mahbub and SM Maniruzzaman passed the order Tuesday (2 February) after the primary hearing of a case that was filed to prevent fire incidents from chemical godowns in Dhaka Metropolitan areas.

Eleven government organisations have been asked to respond over the order within four weeks.

The court also asked as to why the failure to take action as per the government report prepared after various fire incidents should not be declared illegal.

It also asked why an order should not be given to take action against the owners of all illegal chemical godowns, shops, factories and buildings.

The court also wanted to know why it should not be directed to implement the recommendations of the master plan on adequate water supply, installation of hydrant points and widening of roads in old Dhaka.

It further demanded to know why a rule under Bangladesh Environmental Protection Act (BECA) should not be asked to formulate to regulate the use, storage and unregulated transportation of hazardous substances.

The High Court has directed six government agencies to submit an updated report by 18 April on the list of chemical godowns, factories and shops in Old Dhaka and the establishment of a temporary chemical village at Shampur and Tongi and a permanent one at Sirajdikhan in Munshiganj.

On 20 February 2019, a massive fire broke out at a chemical godown in Churihatta area in Chawkbazar of Old Dhaka killing 71 people and injuring numerous.

Following the accident, private banks provided Tk30 crore to the Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund for the purpose of providing compensation to the families affected by the accident. But, to date no member of the affected family has received this compensation.

Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA), Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BAST), Nijera Kori, Association for Land Reform and Development (ALRD), Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) and two family members of the fire victims filed the case on human interest.