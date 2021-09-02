HC cancels Ex-DIG (prisons) Partha Gopal's bail

TBS Report
02 September, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2021, 06:24 pm

Banik directed to surrender to court by 20 September

The High Court (HC) cancelled the unusual bail granted to Partha Gopal Banik, a suspended deputy inspector general (prisons) of Sylhet division, in a case filed over the recovery of Tk80 lakh from his residence in Dhaka.

An HC bench on Thursday passed the order and directed Banik to surrender to the court by 20 September.

The court also directed the transfer of the case, filed against him by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in connection with the acquisition of non-income assets, to the Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal.

Earlier on 17 June, Judge Md Iqbal Hossain of the Special Judges Court-5 of Dhaka granted the bail to Banik.

Later, on 28 June, the High Court sought a written explanation from the judge of the trial court on granting the bail.

After that, on 19 August, Judge Md Iqbal Hossain apologised to the HC for granting Banik the unusual bail.

Earlier, Partha Gopal Banik was arrested by the anti-graft watchdog on 28 July 2019, on charges of irregularities and corruption, after Tk80 lakh was recovered during a raid at his residence in the capital.

According to ACC, the money was earned through bribery, corruption, and irregularities.

