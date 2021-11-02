HC calls for report on action taken in Rangpur ‘custodial death’

Court

TBS Report
02 November, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 08:06 pm

The High Court wants to know what measures the authorities took for Monday's alleged custodial death and subsequent mob attack at a local police station following the incident in Haragachh union of Rangpur.

The bench of Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman issued an order to Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta requiring a report by Wednesday, on action taken for the alleged custodial death.

The order was issued on Tuesday after Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua brought the matter to the HC's attention and sought the court's order for an investigation regarding the reported death.

The court will hold a hearing on the issue on Wednesday, Barrister Barua informed.

According to witnesses and locals, Tajul was allegedly tortured to death on the spot after being arrested by Haragachh police.

Police, however, claim they did not torture Tajul.

Police said they arrested Tajul Islam, of Dalal Hat-Nayatari village in Kaunia upazila, from Haragachh union's Nayabazar area on Monday evening, with drugs in his possession.

Apprehended, according to the police, he fought them to resist arrest and tried to flee.

An angry mob threw brickbats at Haragachh Police Station when news of the custodial death spread. The mob vandalised several vehicles that evening, including police vehicles.
 

