HC bans incentives to Dhaka Wasa officials for 6-month

The High Court (HC) has imposed a six-month ban on any kind of incentives to Dhaka Wasa officials.

The bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo also issued a rule asking authorities concerned to explain why the decision to set the price of water without formulating a policy will not be declared illegal.

The court came up with the ruling following a writ petition filed by Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua on behalf of Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB).

On 17 July, Dhaka Wasa proposed the price of water per unit to be set at a maximum of Tk50 and a minimum of Tk12.50 while the cost of production was fixed at Tk25 per unit.

Prices will increase by 106% for upper middle-class, 65% for middle-class and 24% for lower middle-class.

Besides, it has been proposed to increase the price of water by about 19% in the commercial sector.