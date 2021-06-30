HC bans all commercial activities in Hatirjheel

TBS Report
30 June, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 03:18 pm

HC bans all commercial activities in Hatirjheel

According to the 10-point directive, all commercial establishments including hotels, restaurants, shops, and commercial installations inside the Hatirjheel project will be considered illegal

Representational Image. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS
Representational Image. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS

The High Court today gave a 10-point directive on the Hatirjheel-Begunbari project, including a ban on commercial activities of all sorts inside the project area.

Moreover, Hatirjheel in Dhaka was declared the property of the people in accordance with the principle of the Turag river judgment.

High Court bench of Justice Md Ashraful Kamal and Justice Rajik Al Jalil passed the verdict disposing of the rule issued in this regard.

Advocate Manzil Morshed appeared for the writ petition while Deputy Attorney General Wayes Al Haruni represented the state.

According to the 10-point directive, all commercial establishments including hotels, restaurants, shops, and commercial installations inside the Hatirjheel project will be considered illegal. The court thus ordered to evict them within the next 60 days while banning any future installation in the area.

The court has asked to form a separate body for the sake of the preservation, development, and management of the project which will work under the supervision of the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology's (BUET) engineering department and the 24th Brigade of the Army were jointly appointed as the permanent consultants for the project.

The court has also ordered establishing an underground washroom, drinking water facilities, fish sanctuary, and separate pathways for walking, cycling, and a special sidewalk for disabled individuals.

In addition to that, the court suggested naming the project after Bengali scientist Sir Jagdish Chandra Bose.

